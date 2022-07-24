Twitter Is Going Berserk Over Gordon Ramsay's New Soccer Jersey

Since celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is so passionate about his craft, many people would probably assume that he has wanted to be a chef since childhood. Fans may be surprised to learn that Ramsay's first dream was to become a professional soccer player (or on his side of the Atlantic, football). "'My uncle Roland took me to my first game at Ibrox," he told The Guardian's Observer Sport Monthly. "I was seven and I went on his shoulders. The crowd was just phenomenal." Ibrox Stadium is home to Rangers FC, who later scouted Ramsay for the team when he was merely 15 years old, according to his autobiography (via The Sun). The "MasterChef" host explained to Observer Sport Monthly that he was a standout player because of his speed and aggressive tackling.

His aggressive style came at a price, though. A few games into his trial with Rangers FC, Ramsay tore his cruciate ligament and was let go from the team as a result. Although he was heartbroken, the "Hell's Kitchen" star partially credits his high standards in the kitchen to his coach Jock Wallace, who let him go without a second thought. Ramsay is still a fan of the sport to this day and has even competed in a few matches for charity (via Daily Mail). The ultimate honor, though, was when Rangers FC recently gifted him his very own jersey (via Twitter).