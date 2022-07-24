Here's What Happened To Cougar Energy Drink After Shark Tank

With a name like Cougar Energy Drink, a couple of ideas instantly come to mind. While there is a connotation about a powerful, magnetic animal on the prowl, it doesn't necessarily have to be the four-legged mammal. When Ryan Custer stepped into the Shark Tank on Season 3, he was on the prowl for a two-legged cougar with his beverage pitch. This energy drink was targeted toward mature women who seemed to be under-represented in the beverage space.

Shark Tank has been leveraged to untapped market segments. Who hasn't used a Scrub Daddy to clean the kitchen or enjoyed a Bantam Bagels bite-sized filled bagel? Although there have been many success stories, many products sink rather than swim. From not quite being ready to take a product to market or an idea that doesn't resonate within the business space, the sharks circle yet do not always bite.

Still, entrepreneurs are thirsty for the next great idea and the Sharks are ready to fund that opportunity. During the Shark Tank Season 3 finale, Cougar Energy Drink did not make them thirsty. As Gazette Review shared, Kevin O'Leary felt the targeted market left too many consumers off the table and Robert Herjavec felt that a single word does not create a buzz around a niche energy drink market. In the end, this cougar might have swum with the sharks but it was not a successful plunge.