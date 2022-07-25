The Peanut Butter Cups That Aldi Fans Hate To Love

When you think of all that peanut butter can be eaten with, foods like PB&Js and banana sandwiches are likely the first things that come to mind. You might even reminisce over dipping apple slices in the nutty spread or drizzling the liquid version on an ice cream sundae. But there are some people that hear the words peanut butter and immediately think — Reese's.

Peanut butter and chocolate is a popular and sought-out combination (per Men's Health), and Aldi seems to be nailing it. Aldi's Choceur peanut butter cups not only have an incredibly creamy peanut butter filling but also have the perfect ratio of peanut butter to chocolate, reports Reader's Digest. In fact, the site ranks Aldi's peanut butter cups higher than the ones the market leader Reese's makes!

Perhaps this explains why Redditors are finding it hard to put down Aldi's bags of nutty chocolate cups. In a Reddit thread, shoppers begrudgingly confess that this is one sweet and salty snack that they hate to love. "I'm banned from buying them for my husband because he can't stop eating them. They don't last a week in my house," one user admits. Another comment even compares Aldi's version to Reese's, agreeing with Reader's Digest in that Aldi's cups are far smoother than its competitors.