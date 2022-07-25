A Couple's 'Baller Move' In Costco's Food Court Became A Life Goal For Redditors

The photo of the elderly couple eating cake in Costco's food court was posted on Reddit with the title, "It was 10:05 AM ... So jealous ..." The caption read, "Baller move: This old couple at Costco just sat down and cracked open a party-sized tiramisu." Tiramisu is an Italian dessert that consists of ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, sponge cake that's been soaked in coffee, and cocoa powder (via Taste of Home).

Italian Balance reports that the dessert's name means "lift me up," and perhaps the elderly couple just wanted to be elevated early in the morning. However, the original poster was soon notified in the comments that the cake in question is actually a tres leches cake with caramel on top. Earlier, Costco fans were divided on the caramel tres leches bar because it's way too sweet, but it seems like the two people enjoying it at 10 am have a fondness for sugar. Tres leches cake is a light sponge cake that's soaked in three types of milk: whole milk, sweetened condensed milk, and evaporated milk (per Tastes Better From Scratch).

Eating a cake in the morning became a life goal for Redditors, who chimed in with "Relationship goals," "If this is wrong, I don't wanna be right," and, "Breakfast of champions." And who are we to judge? Eat whatever you want for breakfast and enjoy the sweet part of life when you can.