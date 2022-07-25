A Couple's 'Baller Move' In Costco's Food Court Became A Life Goal For Redditors
It's no secret that the Costco food court is a popular place to be when you're feeling hungry and want to try out classic or new foods at low prices. Pizza, hot dogs, chicken, sandwiches, drinks, gelato, or sweets — the choice is yours (via Fast Food Menu Prices). The offerings have many fans and a cult-like following.
Some of the biggest fans of this food court can be found among Costco employees, who shared some tips on making the most of it: One employee jokingly suggested pairing your Costco hog dog with boxed wine on Quora. According to Business Insider, employees recommended calling ahead if you want to stop by to pick up a pizza and asking for nutritional information if you need it. But out of all the choices, what would you order for breakfast? Is it cake? For some people, cake for breakfast is a viable option, and one couple in the Costco food court decided to get a giant cake (via Reddit).
An elderly couple ate cake in Costco's food court at 10 am
The photo of the elderly couple eating cake in Costco's food court was posted on Reddit with the title, "It was 10:05 AM ... So jealous ..." The caption read, "Baller move: This old couple at Costco just sat down and cracked open a party-sized tiramisu." Tiramisu is an Italian dessert that consists of ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, sponge cake that's been soaked in coffee, and cocoa powder (via Taste of Home).
Italian Balance reports that the dessert's name means "lift me up," and perhaps the elderly couple just wanted to be elevated early in the morning. However, the original poster was soon notified in the comments that the cake in question is actually a tres leches cake with caramel on top. Earlier, Costco fans were divided on the caramel tres leches bar because it's way too sweet, but it seems like the two people enjoying it at 10 am have a fondness for sugar. Tres leches cake is a light sponge cake that's soaked in three types of milk: whole milk, sweetened condensed milk, and evaporated milk (per Tastes Better From Scratch).
Eating a cake in the morning became a life goal for Redditors, who chimed in with "Relationship goals," "If this is wrong, I don't wanna be right," and, "Breakfast of champions." And who are we to judge? Eat whatever you want for breakfast and enjoy the sweet part of life when you can.