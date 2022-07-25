Martha Stewart Has Devastating News About Her Treasured Peacocks

Does media mogul and intrepid entrepreneur Martha Stewart ever sleep? The lifestyle maven and founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia reaches her legions of devoted fans through dozens of books and cookbooks, Emmy Award-winning TV shows, her beloved Martha Stewart Living magazine (which has now gone digital, per PR Newswire) and other outlets, including social media networks, of course.

Wherever she may be in the media landscape, Stewart always seems delighted to get "up close and personal” and take fans behind the scenes, providing information and inspiration on topics like how to cook and bake; grow herbs, flowers, and vegetables; paint porch furniture; spruce up tired interiors; and give pets their best lives (via The Martha Stewart Blog).

Stewart clearly adores animals. She has cats, dogs, birds, chickens, horses, donkeys, and even exotic peacocks, according to her blog. But there has been some heartache for Stewart in the pet and animal department this year. In April, four of her dogs mistook one of her cats, Princess Peony, for an unwelcome visitor and killed her. And now, the celebrity has lost six of her cherished peacocks, according to a post by Stewart on Instagram.