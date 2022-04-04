Martha Stewart Just Lost Her Beloved Cat In A Shocking Way

Pets bring joy, purpose, and unconditional love to the lives of millions of people. They get us up in the morning (who needs an alarm clock?) to eat and play outside in the sun, rain, and snow — and their daily exercise benefits us humans, too. They also hog couches and even beds, but that closeness only creates a bond that warms our bodies and hearts.

As such, the loss of a cherished pet and their deeply felt companionship can be difficult for anyone to process — and celebrities are no exception.

Media mogul and pet lover Martha Stewart revealed on Sunday that she is mourning the death of one of her cats, "the beautiful and unusual” Princess Peony (per a post on her Instagram). Over the years, the TV personality has often spoken and written about the joys of owning cats and the importance of keeping them clean, well groomed, and regularly bathed, via Martha Up Close and Personal, so we can only imagine how she must be grieving right now.