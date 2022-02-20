Martha Stewart Calls Her Peacocks 'Showoffs' After Rooftop Antics

It's no secret that the lifestyles of the rich and famous are more lavish than that of the average human. The stars themselves are aware of this, as well, and even though many of them often express gratitude for all that they have, they don't exactly shy away from showing off the perks of their fame on social media, either.

Take Martha Stewart, whose Instagram page is essentially one giant humblebrag filled with photos of elegant meals, envy-evoking celeb run-ins, and all the happenings on her 153-acre Bedford, New York farm (via Distractify). Now, we can't fault the homemaking queen for showing off her swoon-worthy life; in fact, many fans are probably happy she flexes so much on the web. Besides, if she didn't, followers wouldn't have gotten to see all the great snaps from her exciting Super Bowl weekend last week, which included Stewart's encounters with Drake, Tracy Morgan, and Guy Fieri that we're definitely not jealous of.

The 80-year-old's habit of flaunting seems to have rubbed off on a few of the other residents of her massive upstate abode, as well. Apparently, a couple of Stewart's 21 peafowls decided to demonstrate their athletic ability earlier this week by hopping onto the roof of her house. Naturally, the television personality snapped a few photos of the birds' impressive feat, which she decided to post on the 'gram – but not without calling the birds out for what they were in the caption of the upload. "Showoffs!!!!!!" she said.