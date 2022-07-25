Crumbl Cookies' New Lineup Will Have You In Vacation Mode

When the words summer vacation come to mind, what do you think of? While many may recall images of the pool, true foodies can sense the taste of ice cream and coconut cake on their tongues. And plenty of brands gear up each year to provide food lovers with the tastes of summer they can't stop craving.

This summer season's treats have included Oreo's three-flavor stacked Neapolitan ice cream cookies and Wendy's strawberry-inspired frosty. Not to be left out, Crumbl Cookies has now added its own lineup of summer vacay-influenced treats for people to munch on as they get into the sunny spirit.

However, the cookie company's release of a batch of summer-inspired cookies was more than likely expected by its fans. According to a Twitter post from the brand, Crumbl Cookies brought cookie lovers a brownie sundae-flavored desert last year in honor of the season. But, while Crumbl Cookies looked to one of the summer's most adored treats for its 2021 seasonal snack inspiration, this year's summer cookies seem to take all of their cues from the beach.