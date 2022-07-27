The One Ingredient Frankie Celenza Can't Live Without - Exclusive

When asked what the one ingredient that he could not live without was, Celenza answered quickly and simply: "Salt. That's it." Salt is an impressive ingredient that works to enhance flavor and aid so many other parts of the cooking process. As the old Italian proverb says, "Pasta water should taste like the sea." It is no wonder Celenza, who comes from Italian American heritage and who offers a Pasta of the Month recipe subscription, would feel so strongly about salt.

As much as he loves salt for cooking, there is one way Celenza does not use salt. "I hate the salt cranker," said Celenza. "I've always hated it because you want to develop a muscle memory with a salt that you can pick up and a brand that you like so that you can really feel it." Of course, these are all completely valid points against the salt shaker, but Celenza has one more point to make on them. "But also it's such a scam, the salt-grinder, because salt doesn't need to be freshly cracked like pepper."

