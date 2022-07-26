Martha Stewart's Sweet Tribute Post For Diana Kennedy

Diana Kennedy, British writer of cookbooks about Mexican cuisine, passed away on Sunday morning of respiratory failure, reported The Los Angeles Times. She was 99 years old. Kennedy moved from England to Mexico in the 1950s and started writing cookbooks about regional Mexican food, eventually publishing nine throughout her lifetime, including the 2011 James Beard Award-winning cookbook "Oaxaca al Gusto: An Infinite Gastronomy" (via The Kitchn). "She was the first person to write in English about the diversity of Mexican food," Kennedy's friend and fellow chef Gabriela Cámara told the Los Angeles Times.

Tributes from other celebrity chefs have been pouring in on social media, including José Andrés who took to Twitter to share the message: "My friend! She loved Mexico, Mexicans, and Mexican cooking like no one! Her books open a window into the soup of Mexico! She gave voice to many Mexican cooks, [e]specially women. She was my teacher and already miss her. Will cook together one day again!" Padma Lakshmi also chimed in on Twitter, sharing a pic of the pair and memories of Kennedy's "feisty" personality while also recounting a time she made Easter dinner for the chef.