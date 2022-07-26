Aldi's Little Miss Memes Are Too Real For Instagram

Little Miss and Mr. Men memes have been taking the internet by storm recently with social media users amending the graphics to fit their own personalities. According to Know Your Meme, the creative memes are based on the iconic children's picture book series by Roger Hargreaves which includes titles like "Little Miss Sunshine," "Little Miss Bossy," and "Little Miss Helpful" (via Goodreads).

The recreations of the graphics are known as "Little Miss Parodies," and it seems as if even celebrities are jumping on the "Little Miss" bandwagon, including Reese Witherspoon who created and posted on Instagram "Little Miss Uses Legal Jargon in Everyday Life," a nod to her role as Elle Woods in the film "Legally Blonde" and the band Spin Doctors who created and shared on Twitter "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong," an ode to their hit song. McDonald's also chimed in with its own series on Instagram, including "Little Miss Steal Your Fries."

Grocery giants have even jumped on the "Little Miss" bandwagon, with Instagram user @targetsdollarspot creating a tribute to Target shopping with their "Little Miss Compulsive Target Run." Perhaps some of the most creative "Little Miss" memes, however, come directly from Aldi's official Instagram account.