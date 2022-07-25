Even McDonald's Has Joined In On The Little Miss Memes
These days, it's not too uncommon for fast food chains and other businesses to hop on various internet trends in order to stay relevant. However, some chains get way more into memes than others, and McDonald's seems to be, well, lovin' it. For instance, in late 2021, Instagram was loving a super relatable McDonald's joke sign, arranged to say, "wE hAvE fOoD At HoMe." This is, of course, a reference to the "SpongeBob" mocking meme used all over the internet.
Just last week, McDonald's had Twitter cringing over its drive-thru tweet based on another trending meme format. In the chain's own spin on the "they're a 10 but..." meme, McDonald's tweeted, "They're a 10 but they have food at home." While Twitter may be cringing, most people can agree McDonald's is spot-on. Naturally, McDonald's had to be part of the Little Miss meme trend as well, and Instagram seems to be here for it. Who wouldn't be?
McDonald's – Little Miss Giving Us All The Memes
The internet's current meme of choice is the Little Miss meme, based on the characters from the Mr. Men and Little Miss books. According to Parade, this particular meme is a fun way to tease both ourselves and others in our lives. The tag #littlemiss is nearing 400k posts on Instagram and 92 million views on TikTok.
To no one's surprise, the McDonald's Instagram account blessed the internet with its own take on the Little Miss meme. The chain posted memes reading, "Little Miss steal your fries," "Little Miss needs her McDonald's Diet Coke," and "Little Miss can I get uhhh," which quickly received more than 51k likes and nearly 900 comments.
Fans commented their own McDonald's-inspired spins on the meme. One person wrote, "Little Miss only gets up before 11 on the weekend to get a McMuffin before breakfast ends." Another said, "Little Miss spicy Sprite." Someone else took the opportunity to roast McDonald's, replying to the post with "Little Miss annoyed the milkshake machine is broken again." Seriously, though, why do McDonald's ice cream machines always seem to be broken?