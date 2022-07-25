Even McDonald's Has Joined In On The Little Miss Memes

The internet's current meme of choice is the Little Miss meme, based on the characters from the Mr. Men and Little Miss books. According to Parade, this particular meme is a fun way to tease both ourselves and others in our lives. The tag #littlemiss is nearing 400k posts on Instagram and 92 million views on TikTok.

To no one's surprise, the McDonald's Instagram account blessed the internet with its own take on the Little Miss meme. The chain posted memes reading, "Little Miss steal your fries," "Little Miss needs her McDonald's Diet Coke," and "Little Miss can I get uhhh," which quickly received more than 51k likes and nearly 900 comments.

Fans commented their own McDonald's-inspired spins on the meme. One person wrote, "Little Miss only gets up before 11 on the weekend to get a McMuffin before breakfast ends." Another said, "Little Miss spicy Sprite." Someone else took the opportunity to roast McDonald's, replying to the post with "Little Miss annoyed the milkshake machine is broken again." Seriously, though, why do McDonald's ice cream machines always seem to be broken?