The Tortilla Chips That Are Utterly Disappointing Aldi Shoppers

One major reason why so many people love Aldi — aside from its notoriously low prices — is its exclusive products. People stalk social media and the number of Aldi fan accounts on Instagram just to keep tabs on what the grocery retailer has most recently released. There's a vast selection of flavored cheeses and the even greater selection of unique frozen meals. One in-house Aldi brand is Clancy's, which produces all kinds of chips and salty snacks. Clancy's is much cheaper than what you might find in the grocery store from a bigger snack brand like Lay's or Tostitos, for instance. According to Kiplinger, a 10-ounce bag of Clancy's chips costs about $1.88, compared to a $3 8-ounce bag of Lay's.

However, Kiplinger cautioned against buying Clancy's after taste-testing the kettle chips, saying they weren't worth even the lower price. It seems that many other shoppers agree. In a recent Reddit thread, people shared their dislike of the brand's new Texas Seasoned Tortilla Chips.