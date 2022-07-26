The Time Paul Sorvino Was On The Rachael Ray Show

Since the news of Paul Sorvino's death on July 25 at the age of 83, his family, friends, co-stars, and fans have flooded social media with tributes to the great actor. Sorvino will be remembered for his dramatic portrayals on screen, like that of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in "Nixon," a communist sympathizer in "Reds," and Detective Phil Cerretta in early seasons of the TV series "Law & Order."

But the film role that Sorvino will be likely remembered for above all others is that of mob boss Paulie Cicero in "Goodfellas." In one of the best-loved scenes, Despite being in prison at the time, Sorvino's character and the other mafiosos make a multi-course Italian meal with slow-simmered pasta sauce, steaks, and wine. Sorvino famously, painstakingly slices a clove of garlic with a razor blade, while Ray Liotta's character Henry Hill narrates: "He used to slice it so thin that it used to liquefy in the pan with just a little oil." That scene stayed seared in the memories of Italian food lovers everywhere — including Rachael Ray. This week, Ray took to Instagram to remember the day she had Sorvino on the "Rachael Ray Show" to demonstrate this impossibly delicate garlic-slicing method.