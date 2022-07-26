Sam's Club Welcomed Back Its Huge Container Of Reese's Cups

When October 31 nears, there are a few signs that the season's wicked fun has started. Spirit Halloween appears in every vacant store lot, Pillsbury's pumpkin sugar cookies return to Walmart's refrigerator section, and Sam's Club starts selling containers of peanut butter cups so large that, at a little over 12 lbs, are about the same weight as some small dog breeds (per American Kennel Club). That's right, the huge containers filled with individual Reese's cups that Sam's Club first started selling last year are back yet again to the delight and fascination of candy fans everywhere.

To Sam's Club's credit, Business Insider reported that Reese's Cups are among the most sought-after candies to hand out to trick-or-treaters. Even when not accounting for Halloween, Statista noted that around 15.93 people in the U.S. devoured "5 or more servings in 2020" of the chocolate treat. So if Sam's Club had its heart set on selling a mind-boggling amount of one kind of candy, Reese's cups definitely seems to be a winning choice. But if you still don't believe that the bulk container is as big as we claim it is, we're going to break down the numbers on just how gigantic this container of candy is.