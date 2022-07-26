Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Has Instagram Divided With This Fruit Combo

Actress Lupita Nyong'o left her social media followers divided after posting a video of herself holding a glass of what appears to be some type of festive bubbly in one hand, and in the other, a slice of mango topped with ants — and lots of them. She takes a bite and with a bit of glee and surprise quips, "It's really good. It's not even crunchy or anything." A voice in the background explains that the ants are supposed to add a "citrus" flavor to the mango. But Nyong'o's friends and fans weren't necessarily convinced that eating insects is in their future.

Her "Black Panther" co-star Winston Duke was quick to get all the ant puns he could in his comment, writing, "What is u doin baybeh...what you eating ants fohhh?!! This is ant-agonizing me...I'm feeling antsy...what would yo aunt say...my antena is going crazyyy." While Marvel's "Luke Cage" star Gabrielle Dennis commented, in part, "On purpose???" But Nyong'o isn't alone. Fellow Marvel star Tom Holland has also enjoyed eating ants (yes, Spider-Man likes ants too).

Nyong'o definitely showcases an adventurous culinary vibe we can all appreciate, and according to blogger Girl Meets Bug, ants really do have a range of tastes that can conjure up flavors of bacon, pistachio, and lemon. Ants also provide a variety of nutrients, like iron, zinc, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus (per Healthline). Still, it appears not everyone might be ready for this food trend.