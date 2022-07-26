Would You Pay Four Figures For One Of The Last Choco Tacos?

For those who are serious about satisfying that Choco Taco craving one last time, look no further than eBay. The online sales website has the dessert listed for as much as $1,000, should you choose to avoid the bidding process and select the "Buy Now" option. You can bid as little as $375 for that particular Choco Taco, or purchase one outright for $875 on another listing.

Based on consumers' reactions to the news, it's possible that someone might be willing to fork over the cash to have one last chance at eating the chocolatey treat. Reddit users took to the platform to discuss the discontinuation, with one user poetically writing, "I thought it would be here forever, and I always told myself I'll have one later but later is here and a choco taco is not." Despite fans' disappointment, it doesn't look like the Choco Taco is planning to return. Klondike added in a tweet that they had to make the decision despite, "when we hear from fans like you who really enjoyed it."