The Internet Is In Mourning Over This Choco Taco News

Although Klondike is known for its ice cream bars and cones, the company also come out with other creative treats, like milkshake pouches. But arguably one of the company's more iconic treats is the Choco Taco. Instead of a regular old ice cream cone, you get to enjoy vanilla fudge-swirled ice cream and hardened chocolate dotted with peanuts out of a waffle cone shaped like a taco shell.

But unfortunately, Choco Taco fans might have to find a new go-to dessert. According to The Takeout, Klondike is discontinuing the unique ice cream treat. Whenever a fan-favorite item is discontinued, there is usually some uproar and that's no exception with this frozen loss. It was major news for ice cream lovers when the Choco Taco was brought back to Taco Bell just a few months ago. We can only imagine fans' disappointment to see that it now won't be available at all.