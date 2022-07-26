Trader Joe's New Chicken Offering Has Shoppers Excited

While hamburgers and hot dogs may be thought of as iconically American, the United States eats more chicken than any other meat (per World Atlas). This shouldn't come as a shock given that people across the U.S. will fry chicken for sandwiches, grill chicken to toss into their salads, and have long been putting chicken on their waffles – which ultimately results in the country collectively munching through about 8 billion chickens every year, per The South Florida Reporter.

But Americans aren't fueling their love for chicken alone. There are plenty of grocery stores with an array of preprepared chicken-based foods that have become favorites for many shoppers. However, those who enjoy high-quality ingredients may find that they prefer shopping for their chicken needs at a grocery chain so popular, it has its own podcast. We, of course, are referring to Trader Joe's. The grocery chain has garnered chicken fans in the past with products like its Organic Free-Range Chicken Stock, but its newest poultry item may very well be its next fan-favorite.