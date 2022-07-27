Sonic Just Brought Back Its Popular Shark Week Drink
For 33 seasons, Discovery Channel's "Shark Week" has showcased every program, show, and movie shark lovers could possibly dream of. According to Discovery's website, the frenzy kicked off on Sunday, July 24, and will run through Saturday, July 30. One interesting observation of "Shark Week" is the massive increase in viewership it brings to the network. Per LG Ad Solutions, 37% of viewers in 2020 hadn't viewed any other show on the channel for at least 30 days. As a result of "Shark Week," the channel gained 13% in net new viewers.
The sheer popularity of "Shark Week" tends to draw in brands looking to piggyback off its success. Red Lobster, for example, announced via Twitter that on July 25 the restaurant will be offering free delivery for the remainder of the week. And a few days ago, Sonic shared an Instagram post revealing a special deal as well — it brought back a limited-time special slushy to celebrate "Shark Week."
You can get a free corn dog with your Sonic Slush
Sonic revealed in an Instagram post that it's bringing back its "Shark Week" Slush. The drink includes blue coconut slush, real strawberries, and shark gummies. Those who order in the app or online will receive a coupon for a free corn dog next time they visit, but that deal is only good through July 27, per the post, which states that the corn dog reward "will be issued directly to your SONIC app within 24 hours of qualifying purchase for use on a future app or online order." It's also limited to one per person.
According to our list of popular Sonic menu items, the corn dog gets pretty rave reviews, which might explain the excitement in the comment section. "So excited for this" and "it's really good" along with, of course, shark emojis, flood the comments. However, some claim they ordered the drink and it came sans gummy shark. "They didn't put my sharks in my drink the other day," one Instagrammer wrote. Perhaps the sharks weren't swimming that day.