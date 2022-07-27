Sonic Just Brought Back Its Popular Shark Week Drink

For 33 seasons, Discovery Channel's "Shark Week" has showcased every program, show, and movie shark lovers could possibly dream of. According to Discovery's website, the frenzy kicked off on Sunday, July 24, and will run through Saturday, July 30. One interesting observation of "Shark Week" is the massive increase in viewership it brings to the network. Per LG Ad Solutions, 37% of viewers in 2020 hadn't viewed any other show on the channel for at least 30 days. As a result of "Shark Week," the channel gained 13% in net new viewers.

The sheer popularity of "Shark Week" tends to draw in brands looking to piggyback off its success. Red Lobster, for example, announced via Twitter that on July 25 the restaurant will be offering free delivery for the remainder of the week. And a few days ago, Sonic shared an Instagram post revealing a special deal as well — it brought back a limited-time special slushy to celebrate "Shark Week."