Is Salt & Straw Going To Make The Next Choco Taco?

If you haven't heard yet, we are sorry to ruin your day with the news that Klondike has stopped making the beloved Choco Taco (via NPR). We have lost a lot of restaurants and signature menu items to the pandemic, but losing this nostalgic treat especially stings. "I wasn't convinced that we were on the darkest timeline imaginable until I saw that the Choco Taco is being discontinue [sp] by Klondike," tweeted one Choco Taco fan. A representative of Klondike told NPR that the treat is being discontinued due to "an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio," for the past couple years and suggests that there are plenty of other treats to enjoy.

However, superfans of the dessert like Andrew Zimmern think that it should have been the last Klondike product to go. "Look at the Klondike portfolio and tell me you would discontinue what is arguably the best quiescently frozen dessert treat ever???" Zimmern tweeted. "Get rid of the Cone Zone or the Cookies n' Cream sandwich instead!" The internet is taking this loss hard, but luckily Portland-based ice cream shop Salt & Straw is stepping up to the plate to bring back this childhood treat (via Twitter).