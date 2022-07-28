Inflation Is Coming For NYC's Favorite Breakfast Sandwich
There's nothing better than going to your neighborhood bodega on a busy Sunday morning and grabbing your favorite breakfast classic: the bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich. A staple across New York City neighborhoods, it's easy to find the breakfast staple on almost every block in NYC and nothing is better than finding that perfect one just around the corner from your home. Although it's such a simple staple, the bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich hits the spot no matter what.
The greasiness of the cheese, the crunchiness and saltiness of the bacon, and the soft gooey egg to finish it all out give the sandwich its mouth-watering qualities we all love. Not to mention the different bread choices you have to finish out the sandwich, like croissants, muffins, and the famous NYC bagel. All in all this sandwich is a breakfast classic for brunchers, people on the go, and even lazy Saturday mornings at home. Unfortunately, inflation is affecting our favorite breakfast staple so rising prices of ingredients of the affordable breakfast sandwich making it a little more difficult to afford (via AP News).
Eggs are seeing the biggest increase
According to a report from AP News, the breakfast sandwich has taken a hit due to the worst food inflation in 40 years. Although bodega owners don't want to raise the prices of their sandwiches, which are typically known for their affordable price, they say the food cost increases leave little choice. Prices may have only gone from $2.50 to $4.50 at this one bodega, but that is almost double what the sandwich favorite cost before the inflation costs. People may not be able to afford their favorite breakfast on days they crave it most.
There are a lot of factors that play into why there is such a large increase in prices for the breakfast staple. A carton of eggs is almost always a go-to when grocery shopping. It's a classic breakfast option, necessary for baking, and nice to have for many recipes; typically, eggs are good source of protein for a very affordable price. However, inflated prices hitting the United States right now may be changing that. According to a report from Axios, the price of eggs will rise 21% this year alone. However, the eggs are only one part of the equation when it comes to the rising cost of this favorite breakfast sandwich.
Bacon prices have gone up 15%
Aside from the eggs, the other ingredients in the sandwich are bacon and cheese. These have also both been impacted by inflation. Bacon has gone up from $5.00 in 2010 to $7.36 in May 2022 with an increase in cost of over 15% since May 2021, Southern Living reports. Cheese, of course, is a whole other story — it depends on the type and quality of cheese you use, but even more affordable cheese like Kraft cheese singles rose by 15% (via Fortune).
The food inflation crisis is concerning but unavoidable at the moment with prices increasing by an average of 9.1% and staples becoming more difficult to afford, according to Fortune. Although this is a big hit to fans of the staple breakfast item, there are hopes that prices will go down and the sandwich will become what it is known for once again, affordable and convenient. But in the meantime, if you are looking for something to keep you full and energized during your mornings, try out these quick and easy breakfast recipes for anyone on the go.