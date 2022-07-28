Inflation Is Coming For NYC's Favorite Breakfast Sandwich

There's nothing better than going to your neighborhood bodega on a busy Sunday morning and grabbing your favorite breakfast classic: the bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich. A staple across New York City neighborhoods, it's easy to find the breakfast staple on almost every block in NYC and nothing is better than finding that perfect one just around the corner from your home. Although it's such a simple staple, the bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich hits the spot no matter what.

The greasiness of the cheese, the crunchiness and saltiness of the bacon, and the soft gooey egg to finish it all out give the sandwich its mouth-watering qualities we all love. Not to mention the different bread choices you have to finish out the sandwich, like croissants, muffins, and the famous NYC bagel. All in all this sandwich is a breakfast classic for brunchers, people on the go, and even lazy Saturday mornings at home. Unfortunately, inflation is affecting our favorite breakfast staple so rising prices of ingredients of the affordable breakfast sandwich making it a little more difficult to afford (via AP News).