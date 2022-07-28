The Real Reason 22 US States Are Suing The USDA

On July 26, attorneys general from 22 U.S. states filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration and the USDA, challenging the guidelines and related policy update issued by the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service, per The Hill. These guidelines, in effect, require schools with federally subsidized meal programs to take certain actions toward enforcing Title IX of the Civil Rights Act. If they don't comply, they run the risk of losing their funding for said programs, per Eater.

Title IX prohibits discrimination "based on sex, including sexual orientation and gender identity" in schools that receive federal funding from the U.S. Department of Education (about 95% of all public schools in the U.S., per Eater). The stakes are high because a school's failure to comply with Title IX could lead to the abolishment of its federally subsidized meal program, per the Duffy Law firm. And that could be devastating to children facing food scarcity and insecurity.

The actions required of schools under the new FNS guidelines include: affirmatively prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), displaying signage censuring such discrimination, and investigating all related claims of discrimination. Based on the wording of the guidelines and related policy update, it would appear their purpose is to provide a framework by which schools may help ensure their own compliance with Title IX. Of course, Title IX has been prohibiting sex-based discrimination for decades. So, what exactly is the beef the plaintiff AGs have with the new guidelines?