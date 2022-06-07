The Major Change To School Lunches That Will Stretch Families' Food Budgets

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, it nearly felt like the world stopped. Many people were laid off or unable to continue working either temporarily or permanently as daily life was disrupted. According to The World Bank, among a sampling of 35 countries, 2/3 of households with children are thought to have suffered some kind of income loss since the pandemic started.

The U.S. government was able to provide some relief in an effort to ease the financial burden on Americans. There were a variety of protectionary and stimulus measures, including an eviction ban, plus a pause on people having to pay back student loans. Also included were waivers for universally free school lunches, which granted schoolchildren free access to lunch regardless of their economic status.

For many American parents, the waivers were a huge help that allowed their children to get a fortifying meal for free, with the added bonus of not having to think up lunch ideas for their kids on a tight (or sometimes nonexistent) budget. Now, though, a big change is looming for the federal waivers that made the lunches possible, potentially jeopardizing an important lifeline.