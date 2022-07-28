Joey Chestnut Just Beat Yet Another Record — This Time With Chicken

In the world of competitive eating, Joey Chestnut is a household name. The American competitive eater is ranked first in the world and recently earned his 14th hot dog championship title by beating his own record for number of hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes (via Major League Eating). The new world record: 76 hot dogs and buns. But Chestnut's reign doesn't end there. The renowned competitive eater actually holds several world records, including the number of hard-boiled eggs consumed in eight minutes (141) and the number of Twinkies eaten in six minutes (121).

Most competitive eating fans applaud Chestnut as the "GOAT," so it's no surprise that his skills were put to the test again on Wednesday, July 27 for National Chicken Finger Day. To celebrate the occasion and their most popular menu item, Raising Cane's invited Chestnut to their new location on the Las Vegas strip to attempt to set a record for the most chicken fingers eaten in five minutes.