The Internet Is In Shambles After Costco Raised The Price Of A Food Court Fave

There are two things that are certain in life: taxes, and Costco's hot dog combos costing $1.50. This Costco food court staple has set the standard for a lot of people when it comes to expecting affordable prices at the store's food courts, but not every item can be as dependable as the Costco hot dog. In fact, recently the food court has been going through some changes. Twitter couldn't get over Costco removing a fan-favorite menu item in June 2022 (goodbye, combo pizza), and who could forget the BBQ beef brisket sandwich, which 22% of respondents in a Mashed survey said they want to make a comeback?

Now, even more change is allegedly coming to the Costco food court, and it might make fans of the store want to clutch their $1.50 hot dog combos a little tighter. Two of the most classic Costco food court items are supposedly getting a price increase, and people on TikTok and Reddit are not taking it well. The hot dogs and rotisserie chickens are safe from inflation for now, but Costco's soda and chicken bake are apparently about to get more expensive.