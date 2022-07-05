The Internet Is In Shambles After Costco Raised The Price Of A Food Court Fave
There are two things that are certain in life: taxes, and Costco's hot dog combos costing $1.50. This Costco food court staple has set the standard for a lot of people when it comes to expecting affordable prices at the store's food courts, but not every item can be as dependable as the Costco hot dog. In fact, recently the food court has been going through some changes. Twitter couldn't get over Costco removing a fan-favorite menu item in June 2022 (goodbye, combo pizza), and who could forget the BBQ beef brisket sandwich, which 22% of respondents in a Mashed survey said they want to make a comeback?
Now, even more change is allegedly coming to the Costco food court, and it might make fans of the store want to clutch their $1.50 hot dog combos a little tighter. Two of the most classic Costco food court items are supposedly getting a price increase, and people on TikTok and Reddit are not taking it well. The hot dogs and rotisserie chickens are safe from inflation for now, but Costco's soda and chicken bake are apparently about to get more expensive.
How much is a Costco chicken bake?
In the past, hungry shoppers have been able to enjoy a Costco food court chicken bake for $2.99, washing it down with a $0.59 soda. But now, according to one person on Reddit, the prices are increasing. They posted a picture of the food court menu at their Costco, which reflected two price changes. The chicken bake will be a full dollar more expensive, costing $3.99, and the soda is rising 10 cents in price, to $0.69. A TikTok user also posted a video from their Costco, showing a food court employee putting up a sign noting the chicken bake's new $3.99 price.
"Who at Costco HQ lost a limb for this price increase?" one Reddit commenter wanted to know. "Ahhhh, now we know inflation is real," said another. Viewers of the TikTok video were incredulous. "...a whole $1? When I heard about the price hikes I thought it'd be like $0.50," said one TikTok user. "A 33% increase in price over a 9% increase in inflation?" asked another TikToker. But more than one person had a version of these soothing words to say: "The Costco hot dog and drink for $1.50 will always be there for us." They might be right about that. After all, the last time someone suggested raising the price of the Costco hot dog combo, the CEO threatened to kill them (via 425 Business).