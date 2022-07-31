A Texas Restaurant Honoring Donald Trump Has Twitter In A Tizzy

Twitter users have some unique ideas for what could be on the menu at Trump Burger, and most of them do not sound appetizing. A couple of users predicted that the burgers would resemble the "Nasty Patty" from "Spongebob," via Twitter. "Let me guess, a Trump burger is burnt and has lots of ketchup, no lettuce and extra cheese," tweeted @kayaker007.

The restaurant has 117 reviews on Yelp so far and a 3.5-star rating. Most of the reviews of the controversial restaurant appear to be either five stars or one star. A couple of the positive Yelp reviews say that people drove over an hour to get to the restaurant and would do it again. Multiple people praised the burgers and reasonable prices.

Twitter users, on the other hand, are more curious about what goes on in the restaurant. "As a tribute to Donald, everyone gets to squeeze their jars of ketchup onto a plate, then throw it right into the wall," tweeted @smc429. This tweet is presumably referencing when former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Trump threw his food in fits of anger several times and one time, in particular, she had to clean up ketchup Trump threw against a wall (via Insider). With Trump's approval rating falling, according to a recent poll by the NY Times and Siena College, who knows how long this restaurant will remain popular? For now, though, the attention, good or bad, will surely keep this restaurant on its toes.