IHOP Has A New Choco Taco-Inspired Pancake, But Only In One Place

IHOP is memorializing Klondike's famed Choco Taco in a way only IHOP can. The Choco Taco, which recently found itself on the obits of discontinued ice cream treats, has the world contemplating if they would pay four figures to eat one of the last Choco Tacos available. But four figures may not be necessary for those willing to try a knockoff.

The beloved sweet treat has made its way onto IHOP's menu, according to Chew boom. However, before ice cream lovers get too excited about having one last hurrah with this favorite frozen dessert, which, per CBS, has graced ice cream sections of the grocery store for close to 40 years, there are a few things you need to know.

For one day only, and that day being today, August 1, IHOP will be paying tribute to the Choco Taco in the form of a Choco Taco pancake treat. What exactly is it? Chew boom describes this homage to the handheld ice cream as a classic IHOP buttermilk pancake that is transformed into a hand-pressed waffle using a waffle iron so the pancake has that crispy texture, reminiscent of a taco shell. It's then folded into the shape of a taco and packed with vanilla ice, drizzled with chocolate syrup, and garnished with whipped cream and chocolate chips. Of course, it does require a knife and fork if you want to keep your hands clean.

So, where can Choco Taco lovers find this decadent offering?