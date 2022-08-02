The Problem Instagram Has With Jet Tila's Avocado Hack

Packed with fiber, healthy fats, manganese, potassium, and several other nutrients, avocados are incredibly healthy fruits (via Healthline). So, it may come as a surprise that the nutritious avocado is also responsible for sending one too many people to the hospital. How, you ask? Because of something called "avocado hand."

According to stats analyzed by Insider, 8,900 people had to take an emergency trip to the hospital in 2018, all due to injuries caused by slicing avocados. The cases of avocado-related injuries are so many each year that the phenomenon has been dubbed "avocado hand."

Safe to say, peeling and slicing avocados is a serious matter and the internet for one, is not happy with the way celebrity chef Jet Tila is going about prepping his avocados in a video shared on Instagram. Although he uses a classic lodge-twist-pull method to remove his avocado pit, the problem fans have with Tila's hack is that he uses a sharp kitchen knife to do so while holding the avocado in his hand. Considering the injuries avocados cause, viewers were concerned with Tila's choice of knife. "Do not try to get the seed with a knife and the avocado in your hand," warned one, as others suggested that everyone use a butter knife or a spoon to remove pits instead.