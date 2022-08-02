After Inflation, Reddit Is Shocked Over A Costco Canned Tomato Deal

A recent post on Reddit discussing the low price for 6.62 lbs of Centos Fine Foods Italian tomatoes at Costco garnered many responses from shocked users. Even the post's title, "Killer deal on large format tomatoes," elicited many responses.

Commenting on the post's title, one user jokingly stated, "I've never heard the term large format tomatoes before, but I absolutely love it." The deal posting overjoyed one user, "That is the BEST deal I have ever seen at Costco. As someone that used to make my own pasta sauce using these exact tomatoes, I used to spend significantly more on a can. Cento is the best." Some hyperbolic responses echoed one user's response saying, "Omg, I would buy a whole Crate of that great price."

While the overwhelming responses were positive, one user opined, "Unfortunately, these are not as good as the Nina San Marazanno tomatoes when it comes to making pizzas." You can't please everyone, but you can please yourself by saving some money if you choose to take advantage of the deal.