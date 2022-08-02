Padma Lakshmi Reveals Top Chef News We've All Been Waiting For

While viewers will have to wait until 2023 to watch the action, long-time host Padma Lakshmi revealed some of the secrets of "Top Chef" season 20 on Twitter this week. One of the biggest revelations was that this season will take place in London. People magazine reports that this will mark the first time that a whole season of the show was filmed abroad. But wait, there's another, arguably even bigger twist coming.

Every so often the show gathers chefs together for an "All-Stars" competition. To celebrate the show's 20th season, "Top Chef" is doing something special. Instead of gathering U.S. chefs, the show is turning to its cousins abroad. According to Bravo, the show has spawned 29 international versions, and this season will be relying on an international pool of stars. Contestants will be drawn from winners and losers of the many international versions of the show and will also feature judges from the international versions alongside U.S. judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. Bravo will be calling this season "World All-Stars."

Twitter users replied with messages of excitement and expectations. User @Rembrandt727 wrote, "Fantastic, so looking forward to chef's preparing UK's Nation dish- Chicken tikka masala." And @NephroMD remarked that "Peruvian cuisine is recognized as one of the best in the world ... so I expect to see a Peruvian chef or Peru as one of the locations for @BravoTopChef."