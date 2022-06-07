Top Chef Season 19 Winner Buddha Lo On Winning, Cooking, And Success Formulas - Exclusive Interview

Congratulations on your victory, it was a very impressive showing.

It's the first time I've watched it, so it's nice to hear all the feedback rather than what we get at the judges' table.

First, I want to ask some specific items about what happened in the finale. What was it like working with Jackson Kalb?

Jackson was amazing. I couldn't imagine a better partner. Throughout the competition, I analyzed a lot of people, and he was the best fit for me. Halfway through [the season], I thought it was quite clear I'm going to be versing everyone and Jackson [will be] in the finale. And then Restaurant Wars happened [and Jackson was eliminated]. If Jackson had picked up the first or second choice, I know he would've chosen me as a partner, and I would've done front of house and he probably would've stayed a little longer.

That would have been interesting if that actually played out. ... When they said that we can choose any sous chef, he was the first person that came to mind. It was 100% Jackson, [we] work so well [together], and a lot of the chefs chose who they work well with. That's what happened with the other two competitors, Sarah and Evelyn — they picked [their partners] from the doppelgänger challenge, because in that challenge, you could pick whoever you wanted as well. ... Which is a smart move because, watching Season 17 and seeing Melissa King and her partner do it, she won at the end of the day, but there was a lot of conflict. And that's not what you want in a partner. You want a partner that believes in your thing and says, "Yep, let's do it like that."

What was great about Jackson was he also made me question a couple of things, which was great. Like, "Oh, maybe we should put a bit of salt in the dessert." Or, "The sauce needs a little bit more of this."

So there's a lot of things that we trust each other with. But like I said in the challenge, "This feels like an advantage." This guy literally, before he got eliminated from Restaurant Wars, was on the top three for every single challenge apart from the queso challenge. So of course I'm going to take him.

Did Jackson's loss of taste and smell worry you?

No, not at all. In the doppelgänger challenge, even though there were two dishes, there was not one component that I'd never tasted on both dishes, and we won that challenge. I've been seasoning everything and been told that there's maybe not enough flavor, but no one's ever told me that I didn't season something enough. Because I season and check everything myself, it wasn't a worry to me because Jackson's not going to be the final person that makes that call on how to season or how something tastes. It's my menu.