Costco Already Brought Out The Festive Fall Rugs

The Instagram video from @costcobuys demonstrated that Costco is pleasing fall fans with four autumn rugs. The Harvest Hook Accent Rugs' designs include a dog holding a flower next to a pumpkin-filled cart, a "hello fall" pattern embroidered with leaves, a truck filled with fall-themed gnomes, and a design infused with fall flowers and pumpkins.

Shoppers in the comments expressed their adoration for the rugs filled with atmospheric fall designs. One user wrote, "Yay, fall stuff at Costco!" Another posted, "Obsessed!!" One user even noted their inability to resist getting their hands on one of the fall-inspired rugs and wrote, "Got the one with sunflowers I love it!! Husband told me no so I went back and got it anyway hah."

According to the post, the rugs are 22 x 38 in size and have a "slip resistant backing." Selling for around $20 a piece, if you find yourself buying one of these rugs to get prepared for the autumn, be sure to also check out some pumpkin-themed recipes for fall so your home will look and smell exactly like the season should.