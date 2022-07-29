Was Starbucks' Fall Menu Just Leaked On Instagram?

The dog days of summer are usually enough to have people longing for cooler weather and everything that comes with it. Since few things are associated more with fall than Starbucks and its ubiquitous pumpkin spice lattes, this makes their seasonal menu top of mind for many people. Now, Instagrammer @markie_devo is giving fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from their local Starbucks in the coming weeks, thanks to one "awesome Starbucks employee," who they credit with "blessing us with this menu." In other words, the employee leaked it, but we're not complaining.

Per the post, the menu will be taking effect on August 30. Something tells us that people will be lining up for the seasonal fare, despite the fact that it'll still be pretty steamy in most parts of the country well into September. Atlanta, for example, averages in the upper 80's in August, says Weather Spark, while Orlando often exceeds 90 degrees Fahrenheit that time of year. While it might not feel like fall in hotter areas, at least it'll taste like it, thanks to Starbucks.