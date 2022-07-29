Was Starbucks' Fall Menu Just Leaked On Instagram?
The dog days of summer are usually enough to have people longing for cooler weather and everything that comes with it. Since few things are associated more with fall than Starbucks and its ubiquitous pumpkin spice lattes, this makes their seasonal menu top of mind for many people. Now, Instagrammer @markie_devo is giving fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from their local Starbucks in the coming weeks, thanks to one "awesome Starbucks employee," who they credit with "blessing us with this menu." In other words, the employee leaked it, but we're not complaining.
Per the post, the menu will be taking effect on August 30. Something tells us that people will be lining up for the seasonal fare, despite the fact that it'll still be pretty steamy in most parts of the country well into September. Atlanta, for example, averages in the upper 80's in August, says Weather Spark, while Orlando often exceeds 90 degrees Fahrenheit that time of year. While it might not feel like fall in hotter areas, at least it'll taste like it, thanks to Starbucks.
Everything we know about the Starbucks fall menu
First, the food. According to @markie_devo's Instagram post, Starbucks locations will be dishing out longtime seasonal favorites like pumpkin cream cheese muffins and pumpkin scones, as well as a brand new owl cake pop. The fall beverage menu will include featured items like the chai tea latte and the iced chai tea latte, and customers can purchase ground or packaged coffee in flavors like Guatemala Casi Cielo, Reserve Vietnam Da Lat, Reserve Hawai'i Ka'u, and Reserve Zambia Ngoli Estate.
Finally, the seasonal fresh coffees at Starbucks will include the beloved pumpkin spice latte, as well as a pumpkin cream cold brew and apple crisp oatmilk macchiato, which has apparently been "reformulated." Markie_devo, the Instagrammer who broke the menu, notes that the cost of the pumpkin spice latte is going up by a whopping 80 cents. "They're giving their employees a raise by raising the price," they write in the caption.
Fans shouldn't fret if anything beloved is missing from the fall menu — Markie_devo says in the comments that "There should be a fall part 2." Indeed, many coffee lovers are pleased by the leak, with at least one person commenting, "Markie out here doing the lord's work. Thank you!" Lord's work might be a little strong, but everyone surely gets where they're coming from.