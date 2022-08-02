Einstein Bros. Just Launched A New Breakfast — And It's Not A Bagel!

Einstein Bros. Bagels may be diversifying its breakfast menu, but its current morning options are already nothing to scoff at. The chain already offers 11 bagel sandwiches for breakfast alone, including a Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich and a healthy Green Avocado Egg Sandwich with spinach, tomatoes, and roasted tomato spread (via Einstein Bros. Bagels).

The brand, which was founded in 1995, recently merged with Panera Bread and Caribou Coffee to create a new conglomerate called Panera Brands (via Business Wire). Einstein Bros itself is already a conglomerate of existing bagel brands bought up by the company's founders Boston Chicken Inc., the same entity behind Boston Market. The mega brand, which also includes the Noah Bagel Corporation, basically set out to create a bagel monopoly, and it appears to have largely been successful at the chain level. And though Einstein Bros is known for bagels, its newest breakfast offering is a bit more unexpected.