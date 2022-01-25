Einstein Bros. Just Came Out With A Breakfast Burrito
Fans of Einstein Bros. bagels are about to find a new item to love. While the chain, which was founded in 1995, is primarily known for its coffee and bagels, Einstein Bros. is now expanding its menu with a brand-new breakfast item: a breakfast burrito. The Big Breakfast Burrito, which the chain has described as a "hearty, mouth-watering kick of flavor," is packed with ingredients that are sure to satisfy those cravings for a savory and sizeable breakfast, all packed into a perfectly portable tortilla, per Einstein Bros.
And if one Big Breakfast Burrito isn't enough, the chain is also including the new item as part of its Family Meals promo deals. For a bigger breakfast gathering, customers can purchase a Breakfast Burrito Kit, which includes four stuffed breakfast burritos that can be picked up or delivered. The burritos just have to be placed into the microwave for around a minute and half, and fans can enjoy a fresh, piping hot Einstein Bros. burrito from the comfort of their homes. Both the Family Meal and the single Big Breakfast Burrito can be purchased through the Einstein Bros. app, too.
The new Big Breakfast Burrito is selling for around $6.99
This isn't the first time Einstein Bros. has experimented with more filling breakfast fare. In 2019, the bagel chain brought a burrito-bagel hybrid, the Bagelrito, to its menus in Colorado, according to Thrillist. The protein-packed breakfast item, made with bacon, turkey sausage, eggs, cheese, and hash browns, all stuffed into a tortilla-bagel combo, was only available for a limited time. But the hefty Bagelrito apparently whet fans' appetites for a heartier, portable breakfast option.
As Chew Boom reports, the new Big Breakfast Burrito features melted cheese, cage-free eggs, hash browns, and both turkey-sausage and thick-cut bacon, topped with green chiles, salsa, and a dab of cream cheese, all rolled into a flour tortilla. According to Brand Eating, fans who want to give this substantial new meal a try can purchase the item for $6.99, though prices may vary depending on location.