Einstein Bros. Just Came Out With A Breakfast Burrito

Fans of Einstein Bros. bagels are about to find a new item to love. While the chain, which was founded in 1995, is primarily known for its coffee and bagels, Einstein Bros. is now expanding its menu with a brand-new breakfast item: a breakfast burrito. The Big Breakfast Burrito, which the chain has described as a "hearty, mouth-watering kick of flavor," is packed with ingredients that are sure to satisfy those cravings for a savory and sizeable breakfast, all packed into a perfectly portable tortilla, per Einstein Bros.

And if one Big Breakfast Burrito isn't enough, the chain is also including the new item as part of its Family Meals promo deals. For a bigger breakfast gathering, customers can purchase a Breakfast Burrito Kit, which includes four stuffed breakfast burritos that can be picked up or delivered. The burritos just have to be placed into the microwave for around a minute and half, and fans can enjoy a fresh, piping hot Einstein Bros. burrito from the comfort of their homes. Both the Family Meal and the single Big Breakfast Burrito can be purchased through the Einstein Bros. app, too.