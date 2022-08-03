The Caraway Dupe That Has Sam's Club Shoppers Thrilled

Gone are the days when a nonstick pan meant something sprayed with black Teflon that would gradually chip off into your scrambled eggs. Luckily, nonstick dishware is now as beautiful as it is functional, or at least it can be. Among some of the best nonstick ceramic cookware sets combining high-quality equipment with Instagram-worthy aesthetics are selections from Bialetti, Farberware, and, of course, Caraway. For those unfamiliar, Caraway is basically the Le Creuset of frying pans. And much like Le Creuset, a set from the brand will cost you your whole paycheck.

However, one big difference between Le Creuset and Caraway is that there are way better dupes for the latter brand. While many affordable Le Creuset substitutes lack the elegant finish and requisite weight, there are some beautiful options out there for Caraway fans on a budget. Though Aldi released a set of Caraway copycat pans that are gorgeous and incredibly like the real deal, Sam's Club may have just one-upped the grocery chain by restocking the kitchenware drop of all drops.