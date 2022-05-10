Aldi Is About To Release A Set Of Copycat Caraway Pans

Per EatingWell, Aldi's Crofton fry and sauté pans mimic their Caraway inspirations in that they are non-stick, non-toxic, and made without harmful chemicals such as PFAS, which stands for "per- and polyfluroalkyl substances" (via the EPA). Most non-stick pans also don't need that much oil or butter for cooking, and they are easily cleaned. The best way to clean your non-stick pan is to wash it by hand and steer clear of sharp cooking utensils if you want to preserve the ceramic coating. In January 2022, Aldi introduced an imitation of the expensive Always Pan called the Crofton Awesome Pan, and the reviewers at Aldi Reviewer found the Awesome Pan quite "sturdy." When cooking eggs and sausages in the pan, there was no "dark gooey residue," and the "scrambled eggs did not stick at all."

What might be the most important thing when choosing Aldi's Crofton pans is their price, and EatingWell notes that "Aldi's Caraway dupes clock in at 80% to 85% cheaper than the originals." The site reports that the fry pan will cost about $15 while the sauté pans come with a price tag of about $28 (prices could vary). The copycat pans are available in green and ivory colors while the handles appear to be gold- or silver-colored, arguably combining a dash of personality and a pop of color for these stovetop tools.