Disney Finally Revealed Its 2022 Halloween Snacks Line Up
From Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights to Kings Dominion's Halloween Haunt, there are plenty of theme park events for people who love to be scared on All Hallow's Eve. But for Halloween fans who want all of the fun of October 31 without any of the spookiness, Mickey's Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party at Disney World in Florida may be the perfect way to celebrate.
According to Disney, those who enter the parks for this Halloween event will find themselves catching special parades themed to the holiday, trick-or-treating on the pumpkin-lined streets of the Magic Kingdom, and meeting some of Disney's most Halloween-y characters, like Jack Skellington and the sisters from "Hocus Pocus." But while these events are filled with Halloween joy for kids of all ages, there's another part of Disney World's Halloween party that some Disney fans may be excited for — and that's the Halloween-themed treats.
After all, Disney's Parks are so known for their beloved snacks that the company released a recipe book of its fans' favorite park eats earlier this year in honor of its 50th anniversary. But Disney fans no longer have to wait to see what spooky sweets they'll be treated to this year. Instagrammer Disney Food Blog just made a post that revealed the snack lineup for Mickey's Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party.
Some of the treats haunting Disney's Halloween party
Last Christmas, Walt Disney World went all-out with its popular Holiday Cookie Stroll. This Halloween, the company also seems to be pulling out all the stops for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. An Instagram post by Disney Food Blog showcased 10 of the Halloween-themed snacks that have been confirmed for Disney's 2022 event. However, they also posted a link to an even longer list of all of the goodies that will be available at the party.
There'll be a wide variety of sweet and savory spooky treats to choose from. During the celebration, coffee lovers can grab a Cold Witches Brew Coffee at the Cheshire Cafe. Meanwhile, those craving a meatier snack can chow down on a Pain and Panic Hot Dog at Casey's Corner. Disney fans searching for something to satisfy their sweet tooth can bite into a Not-So-Poison Apple Pie Milk Shake at Auntie Gravity's or an Oh, My Gourd Cupcake at Main Street Bakery. And those are only four highlights of the extensive snack menu.
Disney fans in the comment section of @disneyfoodblog's post already seem ravenous for these Halloween treats. One user wrote, "oh it's on." Another stated, "cough cough... I'm just saying it is the best time to go!" Disney has announced that the Mickey's-Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will run from August 12 to October 31, so Disney foodies only have a limited time to figure out what treats are on their must-eat list.