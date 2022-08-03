Disney Finally Revealed Its 2022 Halloween Snacks Line Up

From Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights to Kings Dominion's Halloween Haunt, there are plenty of theme park events for people who love to be scared on All Hallow's Eve. But for Halloween fans who want all of the fun of October 31 without any of the spookiness, Mickey's Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party at Disney World in Florida may be the perfect way to celebrate.

According to Disney, those who enter the parks for this Halloween event will find themselves catching special parades themed to the holiday, trick-or-treating on the pumpkin-lined streets of the Magic Kingdom, and meeting some of Disney's most Halloween-y characters, like Jack Skellington and the sisters from "Hocus Pocus." But while these events are filled with Halloween joy for kids of all ages, there's another part of Disney World's Halloween party that some Disney fans may be excited for — and that's the Halloween-themed treats.

After all, Disney's Parks are so known for their beloved snacks that the company released a recipe book of its fans' favorite park eats earlier this year in honor of its 50th anniversary. But Disney fans no longer have to wait to see what spooky sweets they'll be treated to this year. Instagrammer Disney Food Blog just made a post that revealed the snack lineup for Mickey's Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party.