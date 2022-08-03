Starbucks CEO Vows To Appeal Dismissal Of Its Case Against Arizona Union Organizers

Some might say that Starbucks' interim CEO Howard Schultz is like a dog with a bone when it comes to the brand's campaign against unionizing at hundreds of store locations across the nation. In fact, on April 19, Starbucks did something huge in this regard, filing suit against union organizers at two stores in Phoenix and Denver. In both cases, Starbucks accused the respective union organizers of violating the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) as they went about advocating for unionizing the two stores with the support of Worker's United, the national labor union (per Vox).

Specifically, Starbucks alleged that union organizers at both stores employed physical intimidation and bullying against employees and customers to pressure employees to vote in favor of joining the Workers United labor union, per MarketWatch.

Earlier this week, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) dismissed Starbucks' complaint against union organizers in Phoenix, citing a lack of evidence. Now Starbucks, along with its union-beleaguered CEO, is vowing to appeal the decision. Here's why the coffee giant believes it can win.