Why Starbucks Is Being Accused Of Retaliation Against Its Unionized Stores

The National Labor Relations Board has jurisdiction over all cases alleging National Labor Relations Act violations by private-sector employers with annual gross revenues of $500,000 or more (via NLRB). With annual gross revenues exceeding $29 billion, Starbucks is clearly within the NLRB's purview. Of course, it's already well aware, given that as of June 2, 2022, more than 170 outstanding cases had been filed against Starbucks with the NLRB, all of them alleging various violations of the Act, according to Bloomberg Law.

The allegations have included illegal surveillance of employees, threats of retaliation to pro-union employees, and retaliatory action already taken, including reduction of work hours, removal of accommodations required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, and termination of employment, both actual and constructive. Among these cases is the one Bloomberg Law characterizes as a massive consolidated complaint stemming from more than 200 alleged violations in the Buffalo, New York region alone. Starbucks recently emerged victorious in a case alleging three retaliatory firings at a Phoenix, Arizona store, but a related NLRB trial is still pending, which, of course, could go either way.

In the meantime, more and more Starbucks stores have filed to unionize. With the success rate among stores who've put the question to a vote standing at nearly 90%, per Bloomberg Law, the stakes are only getting higher for Starbucks management, especially as Starbucks now stands accused of retaliating against entire stores that have unionized or expressed a bona fide interest therein.