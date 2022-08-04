Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Addition Has Fans Seeing Red

Since its debut, Cracker Barrel's plant-based menu innovation has become a social media lighting rod that attracted comments from both fans and critics who wanted to weigh in on the plant-based addition. "I was a fan, and now I won't be going there anymore. Bring back your old menu and prices ... sneaky, but you make people order extra stuff so you can up your profit ... Bye, Bye Felicia! It's the same when you took your breakfast casserole away and tried to replace it with nothing," said one former All-Day breakfast fan on Cracker Barrel's Facebook page.

"YOU CAN TAKE MY PORK SAUSAGE WHEN YOU PRY IT FROM MY COLD, DEAD HANDS!!1DON'T TREAD ON MY PORK!!" raged another social media netizen, while many opponents to the plant-based option simply said, "Won't be eating hear (sic) any more."

Not everyone felt the same way — most of the gratitude came from Cracker Barrel fans who were no longer in the position to eat meat. Some teased the people who thought the issue was important enough to comment about. As one social media user pointed out, "You know it's really bad when you can't even be pro-choice when it comes to food."