You Can Now Run One Of Queen Elizabeth's Pubs

While a Hallmark movie might portray royal romance at a quaint pub, one lucky barkeep could be pouring special pints under the gaze of Queen Elizabeth. As seen throughout the Platinum Jubilee celebration, both her royal subjects and admirers worldwide have sought to toast her long reign. Some people have even enjoyed a pour of Queen Elizabeth's new beer, which was made with barley on her beloved Sandringham estate (via Daily Mail). Although these tipples might be enjoyed at home, it is a taste of royal life.

Whether or not the queen's favorite cocktail has kept her in good spirits, she is known for spending the winter holidays at Sandringham (per The Royal Family). Located in Norfolk, the royal country home is more than a single property. While the working farm has parts open to the public, several homes are available for rent. Although Architectural Digest reveals some of the requirements for letting a property, another business venture might spark an interest. For the more entrepreneurial type. There is an opportunity for an astute restaurateur to apply to run a pub on the estate, per Food and Wine.