The Real Reason Walmart Just Laid Off Hundreds Of Employees

Though employers have been increasing benefits and raising wages, only 20% of workers believe they truly have job security (per CNBC). And the 40-year-high inflation has left people in a position where jobs are necessary. "Despite all the talk of wage growth, it hasn't been stellar when you think about inflation. Real wages are declining, and that's true at every income level," ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson told CNBC in an "Evolve" Livestream.

Even though other job opportunities are available, according to BetterUp Blog, feeling stable at your current job is a big deal. Job security helps reduce stress and anxiety, makes employees feel valued, and improves productivity because workers feel a certain loyalty to their company. It also increases engagement and reduces the turnover rate, making both the company and the employees feel stable. Unfortunately, hundreds of Walmart workers recently lost that job security following an announcement that the company has been laying off employees (via CNBC).