RXBAR's New Flavor Is A Cinnamon Lover's Dream Come True

Even though a four-count of RXBARs can go for $7 at Target (per Target), the brand has become a popular protein-based snack. In fact, RXBARs have become so popular with U.S. consumers that discount grocery store Aldi created a lower-priced copycat version of the product for shoppers who can't get enough of the bars. There are two reasons behind the success of the protein bars. The first is, as it notes on its website, RXBAR's commitment using products with straightforward ingredients — clearly laid out on the bars' wrappers. The second is the variety of delicious flavors available.

With a selection of protein bars ranging from blueberry to mint chocolate, protein lovers have a good chance of finding the perfect RXBAR to satisfy their sweet tooth. And that's not including the brand's seasonal flavors. Last year, RXBAR gave fans holiday and fall flavors, like snickerdoodle, pecan, and pumpkin spice (via PR Newswire). And now the company is urging its customers to "get cozy" with a new flavor that seems perfect for those who love all things cinnamon (per Instagram).