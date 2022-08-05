What Martha Stewart Really Had For Dinner At Her 81st Birthday Party

Celebrity chef Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday on August 3 and Stewart's birthday selfie brought lots of love from fans. The caption read, "Birthday selfie prior to big bday dinner — we had a delicious lunch and just a bit too much @19crimes Martha's chard" (via Instagram). Stewart has no doubt accomplished a lot in her 81 years: She's a TV personality, an author of bestselling books, and the owner of a home décor line, according to Restaurant Clicks. Her successful career has elevated her net worth to $400 million.

A star of this caliber deserves an exceptional birthday party, which is exactly what she had. Per Daily Mail, she celebrated with a group of 20 friends at her estate Skylands, which is located in Seal Harbor, Maine. "'I had a wonderful evening with close friends," Stewart revealed to Daily Mail. Of course, food is a key focus of any party, and this one in particular definitely didn't lack.