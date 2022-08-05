Why There May Still Be Hope For The Choco Taco's Return

To make a tough year even worse, the internet is in mourning over the Choco Taco news: Klondike recently announced the discontinuation of the beloved ice cream product. There was so much outrage on social media that the brand posted a photo of the Choco Taco at a press conference on Twitter and explained in the caption that this is not a PR stunt and only 912 dessert tacos remain at the headquarters. "I'll never forgive you for this. Ever," tweeted one fan. "Klondike, don't go breaking my lil 14 month old's heart and letting this be his 1st & last Choco Taco," another fan wrote.

Although the company claims that this isn't a PR stunt, Klondike is definitely taking advantage of the social media attention and drawing it out by asking fans what the company should do with the last of the nostalgic treats at its headquarters (via Twitter). "Have the person who decided to discontinue Choco tacos go on a live stream and eat all those 912 Choco tacos as punishment for getting rid of them," replied one fan. In all of these threads, the company has stuck to its story that the Choco Taco is gone for good, until one heartbroken fan complained that she was not able to find any in her area. The brand then responded with a somewhat hopeful message for what seems like the first time.