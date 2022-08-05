Why There May Still Be Hope For The Choco Taco's Return
To make a tough year even worse, the internet is in mourning over the Choco Taco news: Klondike recently announced the discontinuation of the beloved ice cream product. There was so much outrage on social media that the brand posted a photo of the Choco Taco at a press conference on Twitter and explained in the caption that this is not a PR stunt and only 912 dessert tacos remain at the headquarters. "I'll never forgive you for this. Ever," tweeted one fan. "Klondike, don't go breaking my lil 14 month old's heart and letting this be his 1st & last Choco Taco," another fan wrote.
Although the company claims that this isn't a PR stunt, Klondike is definitely taking advantage of the social media attention and drawing it out by asking fans what the company should do with the last of the nostalgic treats at its headquarters (via Twitter). "Have the person who decided to discontinue Choco tacos go on a live stream and eat all those 912 Choco tacos as punishment for getting rid of them," replied one fan. In all of these threads, the company has stuck to its story that the Choco Taco is gone for good, until one heartbroken fan complained that she was not able to find any in her area. The brand then responded with a somewhat hopeful message for what seems like the first time.
It's possible that the Choco Taco will return
Klondike has been responding to disappointed Choco Taco fans left and right, offering little to no hope for the beloved treat's return, until recently. "I've looked everywhere within my area and surrounding cities and there's nothing ... absolutely heartbreaking," tweeted one fan. Klondike then responded, "We know this is disappointing — we've heard our fans, and we're hoping to bring this favorite treat back to ice cream trucks in the coming years!"
This tweet may not have been seen by many people because it has a low number of likes, but leave it to Today to find it and grill Klondike about what it means. "The overwhelming support for Choco Taco has certainly made us reconsider our long-term plans," Klondike told Today via email. "The team is working on a plan to bring it back, though it may take some time. There are currently no definite timelines for bringing the Choco Taco back." It's definitely a very vague answer, but we will take it over the Choco Taco being gone forever any day.