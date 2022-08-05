How A Fake Health Inspector Conned Two Fast Food Restaurants

There are certain things a restaurant crew should not expect during a health inspection. St. Mary's County Health Department in Maryland, for instance, warns that a real health inspector should not arrange a visit over the phone using a code. That person should, however, have official identification and documentation to show who they are and what their jurisdiction is, and the restaurant should ask for that proof. And "under no circumstances" should an inspector request or take money as part of the inspection. So if someone claiming to be a health official seems to be more interested in cleaning out the safe than making sure the restaurant is clean, there's a good chance that this is a scammer.

Two fast food restaurants in the Las Vegas area, reports Newsweek, found themselves duped by a con man with a clipboard posing as a health inspector. Exactly how he managed to gain access is unclear based on the info provided. But a video posted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows the person dressed in a button-down shirt and dark pants with an employer who is giving the "inspector" a tour of the back area. At some point during these visits, he allegedly asked for the employees to open the restaurant's safe, allowing him to grab the cash inside and flee. The robberies occurred on July 3, and the police released a statement about the thefts on August 2.