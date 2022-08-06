The Big Change That Might Be Coming To Shake Shack In 2023

Shake Shack may be the youngster on the burger block compared to the likes of Five Guys and In-N-Out, but it has grown up pretty fast. What began as a hot dog stand in Madison Square Park around 2001 (per Shake Shack's website) boasts 400 locations today, per Restaurant Dive. Its menu has attracted quite a fan base. Chrissy Teigen has been known to nibble on Shake Shack food, and Hailey Bieber is mystified by Shake Shack's signature condiment.

However, when we go to a quick service restaurant for that matter, we are also creatures of habit. When we want fast food, we want it fast, and many of us want it without getting out of our cars. In 1 2015 survey, AYTM found that 34% of those people who frequented quick service restaurants preferred to use the drive-thru, while 6% used the drive-thru exclusively. During the pandemic, the use of drive-thrus spiked enormously. Currently, Shake Shack has just six drive-thru windows, but buckle your seat belt because, in 2023, that could be changing in a big way.