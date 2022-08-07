The Bizarre Connection The Newest Pokémon Has To Bread

One look at this Pokémon's name might give you an idea about the inspiration. Fidough has the look of either a bunch of different forms of bread slammed together or a pale balloon animal, but according to Delish, it's more likely the former. The new Pokémon not only has "dough in its name, but it has other bread-themed features.

According to The Pokémon Company press release, "Fidough's skin has elastic qualities and is both firm and soft at the same time." Delish observes that the stretching abilities are not dissimilar to how one would describe a sourdough starter kit. Plus, Fidough has yeast breath with the ability to cause fermentation and which the press release notes "is useful for cooking."

It seems that Pokémon fans are loving the newest little creature. There's at least one page on Twitter dedicated to the adorable "pup." Others have posted fan art based on Fidough, presenting it as a pretzel, baguette, and even a donut.